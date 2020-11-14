Amgen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $17.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $17.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.77.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amgen by 72.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 106,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,967,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

