Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 77.55. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

