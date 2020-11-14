Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMYT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $475.60 million and a P/E ratio of -16.10.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.66. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 765,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,458,000. Amryt Pharma accounts for 9.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Amryt Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

