Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

ASLN opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

