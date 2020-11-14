Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYND. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $122.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.74 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,449,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,804 shares of company stock valued at $30,104,801 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

