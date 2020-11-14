Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 150,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 216,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,057,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after buying an additional 176,023 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.