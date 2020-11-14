Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.43). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.