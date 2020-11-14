Analysts Offer Predictions for Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS:OVCHY opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

