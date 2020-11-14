Analysts Offer Predictions for Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.49% and a negative net margin of 47.94%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

