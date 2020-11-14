Analysts Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Target Price at $82.23

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.23.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $868,901,000 after buying an additional 427,798 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in Autohome by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 5,485,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,152,000 after buying an additional 683,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after buying an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in Autohome by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,759,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATHM opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11. Autohome has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

