Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target at $119.25

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.69.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

