Analysts Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $215.14

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $251.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.12. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $85,861,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

