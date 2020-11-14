Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$74.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of WPM opened at C$59.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

