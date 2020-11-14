Analysts Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Target Price at $29.56

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.87 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 147,941 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,103,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,699,000 after buying an additional 152,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 24.9 million square feet of GLA, with $7.3 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

