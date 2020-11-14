Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $122.92

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.98. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 999,684 shares of company stock valued at $91,930,576 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after buying an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.