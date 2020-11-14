Analysts Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $17.50

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

PRTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 178.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth $120,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTA stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Prothena has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prothena had a negative net margin of 11,399.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. Analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

