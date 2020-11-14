Analyzing AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AMTD International alerts:

This table compares AMTD International and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $154.96 million 9.97 $119.72 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $817.22 million 3.05 $173.37 million $5.45 14.63

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 21.64% 18.98% 6.22%

Volatility & Risk

AMTD International has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AMTD International and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 2 3 0 2.60

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $65.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.57%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than AMTD International.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats AMTD International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc., an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions. The company also provides professional investment management and advisory services primarily to corporate and other institutional clients. In addition, it makes long-term strategic investments focusing on Asia's financial and new economy sectors. The company was formerly known as AMTD Inc. AMTD International Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD International Inc. is as subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, commercial mortgage backed securities issuers, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services; and short-term and senior secured debt financing products. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.