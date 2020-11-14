Analyzing Fury Gold Mines (FURY) and Its Rivals

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE: FURY) is one of 102 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fury Gold Mines to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fury Gold Mines and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines Competitors 738 2843 2651 96 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A -$10.50 million -9.22 Fury Gold Mines Competitors $1.10 billion $90.11 million 40.44

Fury Gold Mines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -27.88% -24.30% Fury Gold Mines Competitors -18.47% -12.42% -0.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines peers beat Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.