Analyzing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $387.90 million 6.50 $3.98 million $1.54 23.65 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 5.19% 1.81% 0.68% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus price target of $31.88, indicating a potential downside of 12.48%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $2.69, indicating a potential upside of 38.53%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 79 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

