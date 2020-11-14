Analyzing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Oportun Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 1.43 $359.33 million $2.39 5.42 Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.76 $61.60 million $1.12 14.88

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. 360 DigiTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 19.31% 32.84% 10.35% Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus price target of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Oportun Financial has a consensus price target of $19.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given 360 DigiTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.