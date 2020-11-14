Analyzing Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oportun Financial and 360 DigiTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.76 $61.60 million $1.12 14.88 360 DigiTech $1.32 billion 1.43 $359.33 million $2.39 5.42

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. 360 DigiTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -2.29% -3.56% -0.80% 360 DigiTech 19.31% 32.84% 10.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oportun Financial and 360 DigiTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 360 DigiTech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. 360 DigiTech has a consensus target price of $16.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.10%. Given 360 DigiTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Oportun Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

