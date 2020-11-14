Analyzing Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scientific Industries and Astrotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $8.57 million 1.45 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A Astrotech $490,000.00 30.26 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Risk & Volatility

Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scientific Industries and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scientific Industries presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scientific Industries is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -8.20% -9.25% -6.79% Astrotech -1,703.07% -690.00% -149.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scientific Industries beats Astrotech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

