Analyzing Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and Team (NYSE:TISI)

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and Team (NYSE:TISI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Service Team alerts:

This table compares Service Team and Team’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A Team -22.66% -9.53% -3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Service Team and Team, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A Team 0 0 2 0 3.00

Team has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Team’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Team is more favorable than Service Team.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Team shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Team shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Team and Team’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A Team $1.16 billion 0.23 -$32.42 million ($0.46) -18.61

Service Team has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Team.

Volatility and Risk

Service Team has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Team has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Team beats Service Team on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Team Company Profile

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc. provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic testing, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management program, rope access, mechanical and pipeline integrity, and field heat treating services. The MS segment offers on-stream and turnaround/project related and nested environment services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, vapor barrier plug and weld testing, and valve insertion. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection, pipeline integrity management, engineering and condition assessment, and digital imaging services. The company serves refining, power, renewable, nuclear, LNG, offshore oil and gas, pipeline, terminal and storage, chemical, petrochemical, pulp and paper, automotive and mining, bridge, port, construction and building, road and railway, and aerospace and defense industries. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.