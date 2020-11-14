Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 220,939 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,611 shares in the company, valued at $68,585,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,760 shares of company stock worth $45,648,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

