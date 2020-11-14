Andreas Busch Purchases 125,000 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) insider Andreas Busch purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 2,006.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.