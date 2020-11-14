Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Antofagasta stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

