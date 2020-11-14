Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Antofagasta stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

