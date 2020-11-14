Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $119.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2,027.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,974 shares of company stock valued at $196,862,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

