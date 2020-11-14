Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Raymond James

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARCT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

ARCT stock opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,700. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after acquiring an additional 577,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after acquiring an additional 761,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 727,354 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

