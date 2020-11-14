Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

APAM opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 100.37%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

