Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,495 ($32.60).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,195 ($41.74) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,269 ($42.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,925.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,648.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.