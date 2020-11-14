Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Investec upgraded Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

