Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $11.30. Atento shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 331 shares.

The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATTO. ValuEngine lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Atento makes up about 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

