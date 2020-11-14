Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

AT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.37.

NYSE AT opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the second quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

