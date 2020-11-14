Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas in the third quarter worth $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period.

ATCO opened at $11.03 on Friday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.