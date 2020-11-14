Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

AEXAY opened at $15.85 on Friday. Atos has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

