Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

AUPH opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

