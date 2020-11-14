Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.