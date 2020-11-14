Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.72.

ACB stock opened at C$9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.29. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.93 and a 1-year high of C$54.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.95.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

