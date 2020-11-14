Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.50 to $3.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $823.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 1,158.72%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $7,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 571,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

