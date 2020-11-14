Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

ATDRY opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

