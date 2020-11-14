AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after buying an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $276,856,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in AutoZone by 204.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,860,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 380.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,093,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,330.00.

In other AutoZone news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,155.80 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

