AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total transaction of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $37,678,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,155.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,158.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,147.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

