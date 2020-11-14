Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.60.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -236.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $3,579,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,012 shares of company stock valued at $23,654,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.