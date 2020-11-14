AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will announce earnings per share of $2.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.14. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average is $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

