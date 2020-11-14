B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BCOMF opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41. B Communications has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. B Communications had a negative return on equity of 461.79% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

