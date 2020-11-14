B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Waitr in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $288.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -3.86. Waitr has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waitr by 3,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waitr by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Waitr by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 266,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

