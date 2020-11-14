B. Riley Cuts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $64.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,700. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

