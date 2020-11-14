B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.58. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

