B. Riley Raises Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $75.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $422,833.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,550.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,334 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,439 shares of company stock worth $6,944,331. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

